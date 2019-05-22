×
It's staying up! - Bernardo Silva shows off good-luck Christmas tree

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    22 May 2019, 01:04 IST
silva-cropped
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has emphatically disproved the superstition that keeping your tree up after the 12 days of Christmas is bad luck.

Silva posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday showing off his bedecked spruce – which still takes pride of place in his living room – and appeared in no mood to apologise, writing: "Bad luck? It's staying up!"

It is difficult to argue with the Portugal international, given the stunning season both he and City have had.

The 24-year-old made the PFA Team of the Year for his continued brilliance as Pep Guardiola's side secured an unprecedented domestic treble, sealed in style on Saturday when they thumped Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.

The former Monaco man was named the club's player of the season by a fan poll on Monday, ahead of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bad luck??  It’s staying up!!! 

A post shared by Bernardo Carvalho E Silva (@bernardocarvalhosilva) on

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
