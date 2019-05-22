It's staying up! - Bernardo Silva shows off good-luck Christmas tree
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has emphatically disproved the superstition that keeping your tree up after the 12 days of Christmas is bad luck.
Silva posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday showing off his bedecked spruce – which still takes pride of place in his living room – and appeared in no mood to apologise, writing: "Bad luck? It's staying up!"
It is difficult to argue with the Portugal international, given the stunning season both he and City have had.
The 24-year-old made the PFA Team of the Year for his continued brilliance as Pep Guardiola's side secured an unprecedented domestic treble, sealed in style on Saturday when they thumped Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final.
The former Monaco man was named the club's player of the season by a fan poll on Monday, ahead of Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero.