×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

It wasn't easy – Fabinho on overcoming tough start at Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Jun 2019, 13:12 IST
fabinho - cropped
Liverpool's Fabino

Fabinho has admitted he found it tough early on in his Liverpool career but he is satisfied with his first season at the club.

The Brazil international had to wait until October to make his Premier League debut after joining from Monaco for a reported £39million in the off-season.

But Reds manager Jurgen Klopp eventually came to rely on the 25-year-old as a regular starter in a campaign that concluded with a Champions League final triumph over Tottenham in Madrid.

"In my first season I knew there would be a learning and settling-in period. I went through this," Fabinho told the club's official website.

"It didn't last that long but I remember it wasn't easy starting afresh, I was left out for a few matches.

"Even though I was telling myself that I needed to work hard and be patient, it's not easy being out of the team. But that's in the past now, I started playing more.

"The more you play, the more you can enjoy your football. I think I became an important part of the team, I gave the manager another option he could depend upon. So I think it was a really good season."

Fabinho made 28 top-flight appearances in 2018-19 and added another major honour to the Ligue 1 title he won with Monaco, having played the full 90 minutes against Spurs as Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe. 

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool news: Xabi Alonso compares himself with Fabinho
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp hails versatile midfielder before Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Fabinho reveals Brazilian star convinced him to join The Reds
RELATED STORY
Everton vs Liverpool: 3 key battles that could decide the outcome of the Merseyside Derby
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Jurgen Klopp's tactical evolution at Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 men who were brilliant for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2019-20: 5 things Manchester City should do to keep Liverpool at bay
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool find themselves choking at the business end of the season
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us