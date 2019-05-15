×
Juventus urged to sign Pogba and Icardi by Marchisio

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 May 2019, 23:46 IST
paulpogba-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Mauro Icardi and Paul Pogba would make ideal transfer targets for Juventus, according to former midfielder Claudio Marchisio, who has "never understood" why his old team-mate left the club.

Pogba spent four years in Turin after leaving Manchester United, before he returned in a then-world record £89.1million transfer in 2016.

The France star has been tipped to leave Old Trafford after this season, though, with Juve and Real Madrid said to be firm favourites to sign a player who has been criticised for inconsistency during his time in England.

Marchisio, who made nine Russian Premier League appearances for Zenit in 2018-19 in an injury-plagued first season after leaving Juve, wants to see Pogba back in black and white.

"Looking at Juventus' team, I think it lacks a player that can help the team offensively and Pogba would be the ideal player for that," Marchisio told Tuttosport.

"I never understood his decision to return to Manchester; he had already been there.

"If he wanted to improve, it would have made so much sense for him to move to Spain."

Marchisio also called for the Old Lady to swoop for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, claiming an all-Argentine strike force would be "perfect" for Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara added weight to reports the Nerazzurri star could be on his way to the Allianz Stadium to join compatriot Dybala when she confirmed offers from "the best teams" have come in for him.

Marchisio said he remains in close contact with Dybala and recommended Icardi as a perfect foil for the 25-year-old Juve forward.

"I often talk to Dybala, we are close friends," he said. "He knows that he didn't perform well this season, but that can happen to any great player.

"He is determined to bounce back, and I hope they find a way to play him alongside [Cristiano] Ronaldo, because he is insanely talented."

Marchisio compared 26-year-old Icardi to former Juve striker David Trezeguet, adding: "He needs his team-mates to play his style, but of course he is an amazing player.

"An attacking duo featuring Icardi and Dybala would be perfect, also considering the age of the two."

