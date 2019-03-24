×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kean out to break records after netting maiden Italy goal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
46   //    24 Mar 2019, 06:04 IST
Kean - cropped
Moise Kean scored his first Italy goal against Finland

Moise Kean is out to break records with Italy after scoring his first international goal in the Azzurri's 2-0 win over Finland.

Roberto Mancini's side took the lead early on in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier thanks to Nicolo Barella's maiden Italy strike, with Juventus youngster Kean – on his first competitive start – making sure of the win in the 74th minute.

In the process, Kean became the youngest player to score for Italy since Bruno Nicole in 1958, and the 19-year-old insisted that he will break more records with the Azzurri.

"More than being happy, I find it extra motivation to keep working hard," Kean told Rai Sport.

"There are many more records for me to beat and I intend to beat them.

"I always try to be ready and train regularly so that I’m prepared when the time comes. When I got the call, I was fired up, excited, happy, eager to show what I could do.

"Obviously, training alongside my team-mates at Juventus, including Cristiano Ronaldo, it's impossible not to learn every day."

Kean made his Juve debut in 2016, spending last season on loan at Verona before returning to Turin for this campaign, in which he has made seven appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement

Mancini talked Kean up in his pre-match news conference despite his inexperience, and the Azzurri coach – who also handed Roma prodigy Nicolo Zaniolo a debut – had no doubt the teenager would repay his faith.

"Kean has quality, enormous potential and it all depends on him," Mancini told Rai Sport.

"It's not difficult to see talent in Kean and Zaniolo, so it's not a risk to pick them.

"We have a lot of work to do, but it's natural after five months that we'd make a few mistakes. We need to keep working, aware that every match is difficult."

Omnisport
NEWS
Mancini: Kean ready for Italy start
RELATED STORY
Teen Kean could be Juventus' secret weapon against Atletico
RELATED STORY
Quagliarella called up by Italy as Balotelli misses out
RELATED STORY
Spain, Italy start Euro 2020 qualifying with wins
RELATED STORY
Mancini challenges Balotelli to earn Italy recall
RELATED STORY
5 Ronaldo records that Messi cannot break 
RELATED STORY
Teen Zaniolo could make Italy debut after stunning season
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records Cristiano Ronaldo will never break 
RELATED STORY
5 Major records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break in the near future
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo can break this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us