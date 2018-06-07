Kenya eye big win against Chinese Taipei to make final

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Kenya would look to quickly recover from their humiliating 0-3 loss to India and secure a huge win against Chinese Taipei in the last league game to make the final of the Intercontinental Cup here tomorrow.

The two sides clash here in the last league game of the four-nation tournament where hosts India has already reached the finals.

For the other spot in the final, New Zealand and Kenya are both in contention having snatched one-victory each.

In these circumstances, Kenya would look to blank Chinese Taipei, who are out of the tournament, having suffered two losses, and set up the summit clash against India.

And if the 'All Whites' lose their game against India tonight, then just a win will help Kenya and the margin won't matter.

Kenya, which is participating in the tournament with younger players, still is a formidable side to beat. Their style of football is much more attacking as players are physically strong.

The African nation are a tough nut to crack, which they showed against India in the first half, where their ball possession was much better.

Kenyan coach Sebastian Migne would expect that his side shows the fighting spirit that they displayed against India.

The other factor where Kenya could have an advantage is that they have played both the games in rain and know how to deal with the conditions at the Mumbai Football Arena.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei showed an improved performance against New Zealand during their 1-0 loss after being thrashed 5-0 by India.

The young Chinese Taipei side will look to play with nothing to loose attitude.

Chinese Taipei play more tactically and can pose a challenge to the Kenyans.

While Kenya will be the firm favourites to win the encounter, Chinese Taipei can spoil their party by effecting a win and head back home with the consolation victory