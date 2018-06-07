Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kenya eye big win against Chinese Taipei to make final

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 13:45 IST
144

Mumbai, Jun 7 (PTI) Kenya would look to quickly recover from their humiliating 0-3 loss to India and secure a huge win against Chinese Taipei in the last league game to make the final of the Intercontinental Cup here tomorrow.

The two sides clash here in the last league game of the four-nation tournament where hosts India has already reached the finals.

For the other spot in the final, New Zealand and Kenya are both in contention having snatched one-victory each.

In these circumstances, Kenya would look to blank Chinese Taipei, who are out of the tournament, having suffered two losses, and set up the summit clash against India.

And if the 'All Whites' lose their game against India tonight, then just a win will help Kenya and the margin won't matter.

Kenya, which is participating in the tournament with younger players, still is a formidable side to beat. Their style of football is much more attacking as players are physically strong.

The African nation are a tough nut to crack, which they showed against India in the first half, where their ball possession was much better.

Kenyan coach Sebastian Migne would expect that his side shows the fighting spirit that they displayed against India.

The other factor where Kenya could have an advantage is that they have played both the games in rain and know how to deal with the conditions at the Mumbai Football Arena.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei showed an improved performance against New Zealand during their 1-0 loss after being thrashed 5-0 by India.

The young Chinese Taipei side will look to play with nothing to loose attitude.

Chinese Taipei play more tactically and can pose a challenge to the Kenyans.

While Kenya will be the firm favourites to win the encounter, Chinese Taipei can spoil their party by effecting a win and head back home with the consolation victory

Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei, 5...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Fixtures announced, India to...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, India vs Chinese Taipei:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018, New Zealand vs Chinese Taipei:...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Chinese Taipei...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Chinese Taipei announce 23-man...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: India vs Kenya Probable XI
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: 'Capture the player's minds,...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Narzary dedicates final...
RELATED STORY
Intercontinental Cup 2018: Kenya slated to name depleted...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL HUN
1 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us