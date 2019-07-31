×
Ki-Jana Hoever signs first professional Liverpool deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    31 Jul 2019, 22:48 IST
Ki-Jana Hoever
Liverpool's teenage defender Ki-Jana Hoever

Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term Liverpool contract, putting pen to paper on his first professional deal.

Hoever became the youngest player to represent Liverpool in the FA Cup when he played against Wolves in the third round in January.

The 17-year-old has continued his rise by agreeing fresh terms with the Champions League winners on Wednesday.

"I'm really happy to have signed here," Hoever, a Netherlands Under-17 international, told Liverpool's official website.

"I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the Under-23s.

"I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That's what I am hoping for.

"I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better.

"It's a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here."

Hoever was named in Liverpool's starting XI for Wednesday's friendly against Lyon, along with Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino after they returned for pre-season training.

The Reds, without a win in their last four exhibition games, kick off the new Premier League season at home to Norwich City on August 9.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
