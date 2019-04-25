×
Klopp jealous of Salah meeting Game of Thrones star 'Mrs. Targaryen'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    25 Apr 2019, 20:20 IST
salah-cropped
Mohamed Salah and Emilia Clarke

Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen took time off from waging war against the White Walkers to meet Liverpool's Mohamed Salah this week - and Jurgen Klopp appeared a little jealous of his player.

Salah was in New York on Tuesday to attend a prestigious gala event for TIME magazine, having been named among the 100 most influential people of 2019 by the publication last week.

The event saw the Egypt forward rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the celebrity world, with Rami Malek, Taylor Swift and Jimmy Fallon among them.

But it was Salah's photo with actress Emilia Clarke – portrayer of Daenerys Targaryen in hit fantasy drama Game of Thrones – which went viral on social media.

And, although Klopp lauded Salah for being a role model, the German joked that he might have wanted to meet the Mother of Dragons as well had he received an invite.

"Travelling these days is no problem any more," Klopp told reporters when asked if Salah's travels may have caused disruption. "It would be more problem if his car broke and he had to walk from here!

"He missed one session. Today [Thursday] he is in training and everything is fine again. I saw a few pictures, and he looked brilliant in his tuxedo. Wow.

"He met a lot of famous people. Mrs. Targaryen, eh? She was there as well. If he'd have asked me maybe I would have joined him! It was very interesting and now he's back, it's all fine.

"I'm very proud, because people in football, we are obviously on television, in newspapers a lot, and most of the time we don't say very smart things.

"But Mo is a very smart person and his role is very influential. He said a couple of really good things and inspired, hopefully, some people on one side to think about a few things, and on the other side he got other people aware of him.

"In the world at the moment, it is very important that you have people like Mo. It should not be his first job, obviously, but it's important that he has an opinion and that he makes his opinion public.

"I was completely fine, we always say football is not the most important thing in the world, but when you can prove it you have to be there."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
