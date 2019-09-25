Kluivert included in Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Justin Kluivert in action for Roma

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has included Roma striker Justin Kluivert in a 30-man squad for their forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Netherlands, who sit third in Group C, host Northern Ireland in a crunch match on October 10 before travelling to Belarus three days later.

Northern Ireland and Germany are three points clear of Koeman's side, although they have both played a game more.

Twice-capped 20-year-old Kluivert, son of Dutch great Patrick Kluivert, has scored twice in his last three appearances for Roma.

He was a late call-up in September after injury forced Steven Bergwijn out of the matches against Germany and Estonia.

| Ronald Koeman heeft 30 spelers opgenomen in de voorselectie voor de wedstrijden tegen Noord-Ierland en Wit-Rusland. #NEDNIR #WRUNED pic.twitter.com/VXdEuVOoQZ — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 25, 2019

Koeman's squad includes defender Virgil van Dijk, who was this week pipped by Lionel Messi to The Best FIFA Men's Player award, and Liverpool team mate Georginio Wijnaldum.

Matthijs de Ligt and Frankie de Jong, who featured in the FIFA FIFPro Men's World XI alongside Van Dijk, have also been named in the party.

Netherlands squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield Town), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Justin Kluivert (Roma), Donyell Malen (PSV), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).