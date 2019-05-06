×
Lack of respect for Real Madrid squad – Vazquez

Omnisport
NEWS
News
95   //    06 May 2019, 08:46 IST
LucasVazquez-cropped
Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez does not believe Real Madrid's squad receive the respect they deserve following three consecutive Champions League titles, while he revealed his plan to stay at the LaLiga club.

Madrid are set to finish third this season, with Zinedine Zidane's side 15 points adrift of Spanish champions and bitter rivals Barcelona.

It has been a forgettable campaign for Madrid, who sacked Julen Lopetegui and then Santiago Solari after their Champions League defence came to a shock end at the hands of Ajax in the last 16.

Zidane – back at the Santiago Bernabeu for his second stint in charge – is set to overhaul Madrid's squad but Vazquez defended the team.

"I don't know 100 per cent what will happen in the future," Vazquez said following Sunday's 3-2 win over Villarreal. "I have a contract here until 2021, we'll see. My intention is to stay.

"There are many names mentioned every year, whether or not we're winning. This is what is talked about because we're out of the running for titles.

"I think that sometimes there is a lack of respect for this group. This group won three Champions League titles in a row.

"We were the best team and now we're apparently not worth anything, when it's not like that.

"I am happy here at Real Madrid."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
