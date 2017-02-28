Leicester's Vardy keen to build on Liverpool display

by Reuters News 28 Feb 2017, 10:56 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Leicester City v Liverpool - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 27/2/17 Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

REUTERS - Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is hoping to fire regularly after his brace in Monday's 3-1 victory over Liverpool helped the struggling champions end their five-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Vardy, who scored 24 league goals during Leicester's title-winning campaign last year, has been far from his prolific best this season, managing nine goals across competitions so far.

The 30-year-old also scored in back-to-back games for the first time since September, having netted in Leicester's 2-1 Champions League loss at Spanish side Seville last week.

"I've been very frustrated with the amount of goals I've got this season but hopefully those two can push me on and hopefully there will be a lot to follow," Vardy told British media.

Leicester have been in a turmoil after media reports suggested a players' revolt led to Claudio Ranieri's sacking on Thursday, nine months after the manager led the club to the league title.

Vardy, goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and winger Marc Albrighton have since denied the allegations.

"We've come under a lot of unfair stick with the stuff that's been in the press," Vardy said.

"What you've seen out there is a reaction from the lads, the performance showed exactly that. Now it's down to us to do that consistently moving forward."

Leicester, who are 15th in the table and two points above the bottom three with 12 games remaining, host relegation rivals Hull City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)