Lewandowski 200: Bayern Munich hitman's best Bundesliga goals

Robert Lewandowski's 200th Bundesliga goal underlines the Bayern Munich striker's status as one of the modern era's most prolific scorers.

The Poland international reached the milestone with the first of his brace in Saturday's crushing 5-0 victory over former club Borussia Dortmund, a result that sent the champions hurtling back to the top of the table.

No overseas player has scored as many Bundesliga goals as Lewandowski, who is on track to win the league's top goalscorer prize for the fourth time.

To mark his 200th strike across spells for Bayern and Dortmund, Omnisport picks out five of Lewandowski's most memorable Bundesliga goals.

5. Hannover 0-3 Borussia Dortmund, March 22 2014

Although undoubtedly a complete striker, Lewandowski has arguably earned himself a reputation for instinctive finishes more than goals which have seen him do all the leg work, but this effort proves what he is capable of. After picking up possession on the left, he darted into box, squeezed between a pair of defenders and then rifled home to make it 2-0 to Dortmund.

4. Bayern Munich 6-0 Borussia Dortmund, March 31 2018

Since leaving Dortmund for Bayern in 2014, it is fair to say Lewandowski has made a habit of scoring against his former employers. Last season's crushing 6-0 win saw the Poland international lead the assault, scoring three times, and his first was brilliantly mischievous. With just five minutes played, Lewandowski peeled away from his marker to race on to Thomas Muller's throughball and he fooled Roman Burki with an excellent feint, before rifling into the roof of the net with the goalkeeper still reeling from the trickery.

3. Bayern Munich 6-0 Werder Bremen, August 26 2016

Lewandowski started the 2016-17 season with a bang, scoring a hat-trick in a demolition of Werder Bremen. The best of his three goals had an air of simplicity about it, but it left the visitors' defence bamboozled. The striker nipped in front of his marker at the last second to reach a low cross from the right at the near post, delicately meeting the delivery with a back-heeled effort which found the net.

2. Bayern Munich 3-0 Eintracht Frankfurt, April 11 2015

It is difficult to separate Lewandowski's two best goals, but this one was just edged out due to the nature and context of the other. After controlling the ball on his chest just outside the area, he subsequently flicked the ball over his head and a defender, before then unleashing an unstoppable drive into the top-left corner as it dropped down perfectly for him, showcasing his technical ability, control and power.

1. Bayern Munich 5-1 Wolfsburg, September 22 2015

A remarkable match remembered for an incredible scoring feat by Lewandowski, who scored all five of Bayern's goals in the space of nine minutes just after coming off the bench. The pick of the bunch, however, was undoubtedly his final strike, as he met a cross from the right with a stunning scissor-kick on the edge of the area. The ball cannoned off his right foot and into the top-left corner, leaving Pep Guardiola – his coach at the time – looking astonished.

