Lewandowski and Messi the prolific forwards to fear - Champions League in Opta numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 330 // 13 Mar 2019, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona star Lionel Messi

Barcelona and Bayern Munich statistically hold the upper hand heading into the return encounters of their Champions League last-16 ties.

Both sides secured goalless draws on their first-leg travels and history says 68 per cent of teams previously in that position have reached the next round.

And with Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski both in possession of imposing scoring records, there is plenty for Lyon and Liverpool to fear on Wednesday.

Get equipped with some essential Opta numbers as the round of 16 comes to a close...

Bayern Munich v Liverpool

1 - Bayern have only failed to score in one of their past 26 Champions League home games – that was in a goalless draw with Sevilla in last season's quarter-finals.

8 - Niko Kovac's men are striving to reach the last eight for the eighth consecutive season, having last fallen at the round of 16 in 2010-11 against Inter.

23 - Robert Lewandowski boasts an impressive 23 goals in his past 22 appearances at the Allianz Arena in this competition, including nine in 10 knockout games.

Advertisement

99 - Manuel Neuer is on the verge of his 100th Champions League appearance. Five other goalkeepers - Iker Casillas, Gianluigi Buffon, Petr Cech, Victor Valdes and Oliver Kahn - have reached a century.

33 - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have the found the back of the net with only one of their last 33 shots combined in Europe.

Barcelona v Lyon

3 - Barcelona have won all three of their home matches against Lyon in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals and conceding only two.

6 - Lyon have drawn each of their last six games in the competition, equalling the record for most consecutive draws in a single season jointly held by AEK Athens (2002-03) and Rangers (2005-06).

60 - Barca captain Messi heads into this clash with an incredible 60 goals in 60 Champions League games at Camp Nou, although he's failed to either score or assist in eight of his last 11 knockout appearances.

4 - Lyon have lost seven of their past nine Champions League knockout matches played away from home - drawing the other two - and have suffered defeat on each of the last four occasions.

12 - The objective for Ernesto Valverde's side is to advance through to the quarter-finals for a record 12th straight season, having last exited in the round of 16 when Liverpool beat them in 2006-07.

Advertisement