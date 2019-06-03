×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lichtsteiner posts emotional Arsenal farewell message

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    03 Jun 2019, 20:20 IST
lichtsteiner - Cropped
Stephan Lichtsteiner in action for Arsenal

Stephan Lichtsteiner said goodbye to his Arsenal team-mates and the club's fans in an emotional social media message on Monday.

The veteran Switzerland full-back joined the Gunners on a one-year deal ahead of the 2018-19 campaign after leaving Juventus.

However, Lichtsteiner started just 10 Premier League games and suggested after the Europa League final defeat to Chelsea that remaining at Emirates Stadium next season was unlikely.

Arsenal have yet to officially confirm the 35-year-old's exit, but he took to Instagram to thank the club and wish the team well for next season.

"Dear Gunners, we were close to add [sic] an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed," he wrote.

"It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my team-mates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! 

"I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. 

"Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Gunners We were close to add an important chapter to this amazing club's history. But to be close ... is unfortunately not good enough. This is hard to accept. I'm very disappointed. It was our objective to bring Arsenal back on the highest international level and to win trophies. Both belong to this great club. I wish my teammates, my coach and his staff, all hard-working employees and all Gunner fans simply the best! I'm confident our team can complete our mission next season! I loved to be a part of this club. It was a great challenge and experience without a happy end, unfortunately. Thank you very much for your overwhelming support! It was much appreciated! See you Stephan #COYG #WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #ThankYou

A post shared by Stephan Lichtsteiner (@stephanlichtsteiner) on

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Advertisement
Ramsey 'very emotional' at Arsenal farewell
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Stephan Lichtsteiner announces departure from the club after one season
RELATED STORY
Lichtsteiner expects Arsenal exit after Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: Aubameyang wrote an 'emotional' message for penalty miss
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: 'It's time for the club to bid farewell to Mesut Ozil', says Gunners icon
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Arsenal fail to make Top-4 - 3 players who flopped for Gunners this season
RELATED STORY
Farewell Eden? Hazard's best goals for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: AC Milan midfielder on Arsenal radar, Arsenal looking at Monchi alternative
RELATED STORY
Lichtsteiner out as Switzerland name Nations League Finals squad
RELATED STORY
Ozil plans to see out contract as Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us