Liverpool duo Alisson and Van Dijk join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA World XI

24 Sep 2019

Liverpool duo Alisson and Virgil van Dijk lined up alongside familiar faces Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the FIFA FIFPro Men's World11 for 2019.

Messi and Ronaldo were voted in by their fellow professionals for a 13th straight year, maintaining their ever-present records since 2007.

Goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Van Dijk have been rewarded after helping the Reds to Champions League glory earlier this year, although they missed out on the Premier League title to domestic treble-winners Manchester City - who were not represented in the XI.

Real Madrid have the most players with four, albeit Eden Hazard only moved to the Spanish capital in the close season from Chelsea after winning the Europa League in his final game for the English club.

Madrid stalwarts Sergio Ramos and Marcelo were chosen to join Van Dijk and another Dutchman in Matthijs de Ligt at the back, while Luka Modric - winner of The Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2018 – kept a place in midfield.

Messi, who scooped the individual honour this year ahead of Van Dijk and Ronaldo, was joined by new Barca team-mate Frenkie de Jong, while Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe completed the forward line.

FIFA Men's Best XI: Alisson (Liverpool); De Ligt (Juventus), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ramos (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid); Modric (Real Madrid), De Jong (Barcelona), Hazard (Real Madrid); Ronaldo (Juventus), Messi (Barcelona), Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)