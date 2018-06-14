Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool host Everton, Manchester United and Arsenal at Anfield during a busy December in the Premier League.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 14:14 IST
2.03K
klopped
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool will open their 2018-19 Premier League season by welcoming West Ham to Anfield before a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

The first Merseyside derby against Everton takes place at the home of the Reds on December 1, kicking off a busy month that also sees them host Manchester United and Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome 2019 with a trip to reigning champions Manchester City, with the return fixture against Everton at Goodison Park scheduled for March 2.

Liverpool finish their campaign with a home fixture against Wolves, a week after they go to Newcastle United to take on former manager Rafael Benitez.

Liverpool's 2018-19 Premier League fixtures in full:

Liverpool v West Ham: 11/08/2018  
Crystal Palace v Liverpool: 18/08/2018
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion: 25/08/2018
Leicester City v Liverpool: 01/09/2018
Tottenham v Liverpool: 15/09/2018
Liverpool v Southampton: 22/09/2018
Chelsea v Liverpool: 29/09/2018
Liverpool v Manchester City: 06/10/2018
Huddersfield Town v Liverpool: 20/10/2018
Liverpool v Cardiff City: 27/10/2018  
Arsenal v Liverpool: 03/11/2018
Liverpool v Fulham: 10/11/2018
Watford v Liverpool: 24/11/2018
Liverpool v Everton: 01/12/2018 
Burnley v Liverpool: 04/12/2018
Bournemouth v Liverpool: 08/12/2018
Liverpool v Manchester United: 15/12/2018
Wolves v Liverpool: 22/12/2018
Liverpool v Newcastle United: 26/12/2018
Liverpool v Arsenal: 29/12/2018    
Manchester City v Liverpool: 01/01/2019
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool: 12/01/2019
Liverpool v Crystal Palace: 19/01/2019
Liverpool v Leicester City: 30/01/2019
West Ham v Liverpool: 02/02/2019
Liverpool v Bournemouth: 09/02/2019
Manchester United v Liverpool: 23/02/2019
Liverpool v Watford: 27/02/2019
Everton v Liverpool: 02/03/2019
Liverpool v Burnley: 09/03/2019
Fulham v Liverpool: 16/03/2019
Liverpool v Tottenham: 30/03/2019
Southampton v Liverpool: 06/04/2019
Liverpool v Chelsea: 13/04/2019
Cardiff City v Liverpool: 20/04/2019 
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town: 27/04/2019
Newcastle United v Liverpool: 04/05/2019
Liverpool v Wolves: 12/05/2019

Premier League 2017-18 Liverpool Football
Premier League 2018-19 key fixtures: First Manchester...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best debut seasons in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
5 longest reigning current Premier League managers
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Brazilians in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Premier League Best XI without Manchester City players
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League players who can win Ballon d'Or in the...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Records That Might NEVER Be Broken
RELATED STORY
Golden Boot Winners that Salah has Surpassed in the...
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the...
RELATED STORY
5 English Premier league players who have hit the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us