Liverpool's week of defiance could prove crucial – Alexander-Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19 Mar 2019, 09:07 IST
TrentAlexanderArmstrong Liverpool - Cropped
Trent Alexander Armstrong

Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Liverpool's resilient attitude has shone through during a week of three close-fought victories.

The Reds went behind against Burnley on March 10, despite appeals for a foul on goalkeeper Alisson, but recovered to win 4-2 thanks to doubles from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jurgen Klopp's side then saw a lead erased against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, but second-half goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mane, who had got the opener, led them to a 3-1 Champions League triumph.

They wrapped up a perfect week thanks to a late James Milner penalty, clinching a 2-1 win at Fulham after a 74th-minute howler from Van Dijk almost cost them victory.

"To be able to bounce back and show our character was good for us," said Alexander-Arnold.

"These are the ones that maybe go unnoticed during the season, but they are vitally important for us.

"And I think we will probably look back at the end of the season and think that, whatever the outcome may be, [the Fulham] game was important for us.

"The full week – the goals we have conceded at home to Burnley, when we went down at home, it was tough going to Bayern, and then conceding a late equaliser against Fulham was tough.

"Mentally we have been through a lot of tests this week, but come out with three wins and that's all you can ask from the lads."

Liverpool sit two points clear of title rivals Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, although Pep Guardiola's side have a game in hand.

