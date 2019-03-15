×
Low announces new-look Germany squad after axing Bayern Munich trio

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    15 Mar 2019, 19:12 IST
Joachim Low - cropped
Germany coach Joachim Low

Joachim Low has called up three new players in his first Germany squad since controversially axing senior trio Thomas Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng.

Low confirmed last week that the World Cup-winning trio will not be part of his plans for their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, which starts against Netherlands on March 24, four days after a friendly with Serbia.

Low has instead turned to RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann, Hertha Berlin midfielder Niklas Stark and Werder Bremen's exciting forward Maximilian Eggestein as he looks to reverse Die Mannschaft's fortunes after a calamitous World Cup campaign in Russia last year.

Muller, Hummels and Boateng have all expressed disappointment with the communication surrounding the decision to drop them from the squad and Low says he understands their frustrations.

"I understand that the players are incredibly disappointed," he told a media conference.

"I told them that I would be planning without them for the European Championships qualification and I wanted to be honest."

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan have been recalled after missing the squad for November's Nations League meeting with Netherlands and friendly against Russia.

There is no place, however, for Jonas Hector, Julian Draxler, Sebastian Rudy and Mark Uth, who were all included in the initial squad for their last fixtures.

Germany squad in full: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt - on loan from Paris Saint-Germain); Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Nico Schulz (Hoffenheim), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Niklas Stark (Hertha Berlin); Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Manchester City); Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen).

