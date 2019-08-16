'Lucky boy' Mane credits Firmino for UEFA Super Cup double

Sadio Mane celebrates with Liverpool team-mate Roberto Firmino.

Sadio Mane feels Roberto Firmino deserves the credit for Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup triumph, although it was the Senegal star who struck twice.

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea the lead in Istanbul on Wednesday in what was the first all-English Super Cup clash.

But after Firmino came off the bench for the start of the second half, he provided two assists for Mane to turn the tie around before Jorginho made it 2-2 with a penalty.

Adrian, deputising for Alisson, was then the hero by denying Blues striker Tammy Abraham to give the Reds a 5-4 victory on penalties.

Even though Mane is Liverpool's top scorer in 2019 with 18 goals in all competitions, he is more than happy to share the limelight.

"To be honest, I think I was just a lucky boy," Mane told UEFA.

"I think all the credit should go to my team-mates, especially Bobby [Firmino] – he could have scored but he preferred to give it to me.

"I think this is how we play at Liverpool. We play for each other and we always enjoy playing for each other and to give each other passes. I think that makes us strong."

Liverpool, who won their Premier League opener 4-1 at home to Norwich City last week, are back in action away to Mane's old club Southampton on Saturday.