Luis Garcia: Pressure is on Liverpool, but Spurs are inexperienced

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    01 Jun 2019, 13:12 IST
VanDijkLiverpool - cropped
Virgil van Dijk and Liverpool celebrate against Barcelona

Luis Garcia believes Liverpool are under more pressure in the Champions League final, but feels their experience may also help against Tottenham.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in the decider for the second straight season, facing Spurs on Saturday a year after losing to Real Madrid.

Liverpool also secured 97 points in the Premier League this campaign, but fell short to Manchester City in an incredible title race.

Luis Garcia helped the club win the Champions League in 2005 and told Omnisport: "Always arriving or approaching the game as the favourites gives you the extra pressure that you don't need. And the players, they know exactly what it is to feel that they have to win a competition.

"They almost done it last year, they almost done it this year with the Premier League. And they are back in the final. That's a lot of pressure.

"They know a massive fan base is behind them, supporting them, but also expecting them to win, so that's a lot of pressure."

Tottenham are in their first Champions League final, having overcome Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Ajax in the knockout stage.

"The other side, for Spurs, it's a first final they're going to play and that inexperience is going to play maybe against them. You can see both sides, it's not going to be an easy game," Luis Garcia added.

"I think both teams have so much respect for each other and brilliant players with a lot of experience.

"Maybe more on the side of Liverpool and hopefully they can manage that situation better than Tottenham players and they can win.

"But I'm sure that it's going to be a very, very difficult game for both teams."

Liverpool Football
