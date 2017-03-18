Write an Article

Lukaku makes history as he edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot

Romelu Lukaku became the first Everton player in over 30 years to net 20 league goals in a season with his brace against Hull City.

by Omnisport
News 18 Mar 2017, 23:25 IST
Romelu Lukaku makes history for Everton

Romelu Lukaku's whirlwind week at Everton finished on a high note with a two-goal late show in the 4-0 victory against 10-man Hull City that saw him make a piece of club history. 

Having cast doubt over his Everton future by questioning the club's ambition after refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, the 23-year-old proved his worth on the pitch on Saturday. 

The Belgian became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker - in the 1985-86 season - to net 20 league goals in a season when he slotted home the third goal on Saturday, and the first to do so in the Premier League era.

Having already teed-up Enner Valencia for Everton's second of the contest, Lukaku moved ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane in the scoring charts with a typically composed finish, becoming just the fourth player to net 80 Premier League goals before the age of 24 in the process - after Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and former Toffee Wayne Rooney.

The former Chelsea forward then added further gloss to a convincing victory in the final minute of stoppage-time, calmly rounding Eldin Jakupovic before nudging home after slack play from Omar Elabdellaoui as Everton eased into the top six. 

 

