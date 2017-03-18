Lukaku makes history as he edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot

Romelu Lukaku became the first Everton player in over 30 years to net 20 league goals in a season with his brace against Hull City.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 23:25 IST

Romelu Lukaku's whirlwind week at Everton finished on a high note with a two-goal late show in the 4-0 victory against 10-man Hull City that saw him make a piece of club history.

Having cast doubt over his Everton future by questioning the club's ambition after refusing to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, the 23-year-old proved his worth on the pitch on Saturday.

The Belgian became the first Everton player since Gary Lineker - in the 1985-86 season - to net 20 league goals in a season when he slotted home the third goal on Saturday, and the first to do so in the Premier League era.

Having already teed-up Enner Valencia for Everton's second of the contest, Lukaku moved ahead of Tottenham's Harry Kane in the scoring charts with a typically composed finish, becoming just the fourth player to net 80 Premier League goals before the age of 24 in the process - after Michael Owen, Robbie Fowler and former Toffee Wayne Rooney.

The former Chelsea forward then added further gloss to a convincing victory in the final minute of stoppage-time, calmly rounding Eldin Jakupovic before nudging home after slack play from Omar Elabdellaoui as Everton eased into the top six.