Lukaku to Inter? Nothing is impossible says agent

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Jun 2019, 06:40 IST
romelu lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku's proposed move to Inter is "difficult" but the Manchester United striker's agent insisted "nothing is impossible".

Lukaku looks set to leave United after acknowledging a desire to play in Serie A and hinting his future could be away from Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old Belgium striker – who fell out of favour during the second half of the 2018-19 Premier League season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred Marcus Rashford – has been tipped to join Antonio Conte's Inter.

Asked about Lukaku as Inter reportedly try to strike a deal with United amid the club's £75illion valuation, Federico Pastorello told FC Inter News: "Lukaku is a dream, a difficult one to make happen as such, but I believe nothing is impossible.

"He's publicly expressed his plans and desires. We'll see what happens."

Pastorello who has been in Milan to also discuss his other clients, added: "We talked about [Inter youth player Edoardo] Vergani because his is a more urgent situation. In the next few days, we’ll talk about the rest."

Lukaku – contracted to the Red Devils until 2022 with the option of a further year after arriving from Everton in 2017 – scored 12 Premier League goals as United finish sixth in 2018-19, missing out on Champions League qualification.

He scored 15 goals across all competitions for United, who lost to Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
