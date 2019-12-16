Lyon forward Depay suffers major knee injury, could miss Euro 2020
Lyon star Memphis Depay suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Sunday's Ligue 1 loss to Rennes.
Depay, 25, is set to miss the rest of the season and becomes a major doubt for Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign.
The forward has enjoyed a fine Ligue 1 campaign, scoring nine goals and providing two assists in 13 games, but he faces at least six months out of action.
"It's a very bad evening because we lost and because of the lack of quality. The very bad news is also the injury of Memphis, who could be out for a while," Lyon sporting director Juninho said.
Stay strong, @Memphis and @jreineadelaide. pic.twitter.com/gWm8TUREwn— OL English (@OL_English) December 15, 2019
"He's our captain and I'm sad for him."
Making matters worse for Lyon, midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee.
Confirming both injuries, Lyon said in a statement the pair were "unfortunately likely to be unavailable for at least six months".
After suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in their left and right knee respectively during #OLSRFC, @Memphis and @jreineadelaide are unfortunately likely to be unavailable for at least six months. pic.twitter.com/2s3XMucU0K— OL English (@OL_English) December 15, 2019
Lyon are eighth in the Ligue 1 table after two defeats in their past three league matches.