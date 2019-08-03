×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Makelele returns to Chelsea as technical mentor to youth players

Omnisport
NEWS
News
227   //    03 Aug 2019, 02:34 IST
Claude Makelele
Claude Makelele during his time as a Chelsea player

Former Chelsea star Claude Makelele has returned to the club as a "technical mentor" to youth players and those out on loan.

Makelele, 46, spent five years at Chelsea after leaving Real Madrid in 2003 and enjoyed great success at Stamford Bridge, becoming a fan favourite and winning five trophies.

The former midfielder has spent time at Paris Saint-Germain, Bastia, Swansea City and Eupen in various roles since hanging up his boots.

His last job was as Eupen manager, helping them to defy the odds and avoid relegation in the 2017-18 season.

His departure was announced in June this year, amid speculation of a return to Chelsea to Frank Lampard's new backroom team.

Chelsea confirmed Makelele's new role on Friday, revealing he will work closely with the academy and the players spending time away from the club on loan.

"I am very happy to come back home," Makelele told the club's website. "This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football.

"I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started."

Advertisement

Makelele will be tasked with "tracking technical performances" and "providing regular match feedback".

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
Makelele leaves Eupen amid Chelsea links
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Cech returns to Chelsea as technical and performance advisor
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Chelsea appoints Petr Cech as Technical and Performance Advisor
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players that can take over the No.10 jersey following Eden Hazard's departure
RELATED STORY
4 players that Chelsea should keep or loan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Lampard returns to Chelsea as Sarri's successor
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho says 'time will tell' about Lampard's coaching career; praises Chelsea youth
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Are the big guns justified in preferring experience over youth?
RELATED STORY
Lampard not building 'old boys' club' at Chelsea as Zola departs
RELATED STORY
Chelsea Transfer Ban: 3 young players who could step up for the Blues next season 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us