Mallorca 3 Deportivo La Coruna 0 (3-2 agg): Extraordinary comeback seals LaLiga return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    24 Jun 2019, 03:46 IST
Mallorca - cropped
Mallorca secured promotion to LaLiga by beating Deportivo La Coruna

Mallorca completed an incredible comeback to secure back-to-back promotions and a place in next season's LaLiga with a 3-2 aggregate win over Deportivo La Coruna.

Promoted to the Segunda Division last season following a fall from grace, Mallorca overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg of the play-off to clinch promotion back to the top flight with a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Ante Budimir's neat finish got things started in the 21st minute and, spurred on by a raucous home crowd at Son Moix – with tennis great and Mallorca native Rafael Nadal in attendance – Vicente Moreno's side did not look back.

Despite dominating, it took Mallorca until the 62nd minute to level the tie, but they did so in style when experienced playmaker Salva Sevilla curled in a wonderful free-kick.

Deportivo were unable to cope with the onslaught, and Mallorca had their winner when substitute Abdon Prats hammered home from the edge of the box at the culmination of an excellent run.

Pablo Mari could have broken Mallorca's hearts in the closing minute, only to head wide from six yards out as Los Bermellones held on to ensure their six-season absence from LaLiga will come to an end.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sense paraules!a primera!una emoció increible!!!!

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal) on

