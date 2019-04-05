Man City look like world's best team, says Klopp

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 05 Apr 2019, 04:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City celebrate against Cardiff

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Premier League title rivals Manchester City can win the quadruple, adding Pep Guardiola's side look like the best team in the world.

City moved back to the top of the table, a point ahead of Liverpool, thanks to a comfortable 2-0 home win against struggling Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Since their shock 2-1 loss away to Newcastle United at the end of January, City have hit top gear, winning eight games in a row in the Premier League, conceding just twice in that sequence.

Guardiola's side have also lifted the EFL Cup during that run, beating Chelsea on penalties at Wembley, to take the first step towards a historic quadruple.

And although Klopp's Reds are on City's tail, having only lost to their title rivals in the Premier League all season, the German accepts the defending champions are looking strong.

"If you were watching from outside, you'd think it looks like City can win all four [trophies] and I think the same," Klopp said ahead of Friday's trip to Southampton.

"City in the moment look like the best team in the world. That's how it is. Barcelona the other night [against Villarreal on Tuesday] struggled a little bit but still did the job [drawing 4-4].

"Juventus look pretty impressive in Italy but you don't exactly know how it will be in the Champions League. With City, those are the three big Champions League favourites.

Advertisement

"And you think, okay, City looks a bit more stable than all of them. But that doesn't mean that they will win all their games. I can imagine that people think that, but it doesn't make it more likely.

"How many people watch all 90 minutes of City games? They won 2-0 against Fulham, we won 2-1 against Fulham because we made a mistake that we usually don't make.

"I don't care, I don't bet, I'm not interested in odds. I'm just interested in our games and we cannot do more than win our games. We will try to win them with all we have.

"We were really happy after Sunday [beating Tottenham 2-1] but we knew pretty quick Southampton was the next challenge, then Porto [in the Champions League quarter-finals], then Chelsea, then Porto again.

"There is a lot to come and the only thing I can say is that we try everything to be really ready for that fight."

City do not play again in the Premier League until travelling to Crystal Palace on April 14, Guardiola's men first taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals and Tottenham in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Advertisement