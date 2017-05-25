Manchester City send classy tribute to Europa League winners Manchester United

Manchester United won the Europa League after a difficult few days and Manchester City were quick to pay tribute to their success.

by Omnisport News 25 May 2017, 02:34 IST

Manchester United fans celebrate winning the Europa League

Manchester City sent a message of solidarity to Manchester United following their rivals' triumph in the Europa League final.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured a third trophy of the season for Jose Mourinho after their successes in the Community Shield and EFL Cup and sealed a return to the Champions League.

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by the terror attack at Manchester Arena on Monday, which resulted in the deaths of 22 people, including children.

Manchester held a vigil in Albert Square on Tuesday in honour of the victims and in defiance of the perpertrators, while a minute's silence was held before the start of Wednesday's match at Friends Arena in Stockholm.

City and United both posted tributes in the aftermath of the bomb attack and Pep Guardiola's side put their fierce rivalry aside with another classy post shortly after full-time.

The hashtag #ACityUnited, which has been circulating on social media for much of the last 24 hours, was posted via City's official Twitter account moments after the final whistle, the text composed of City's sky blue and the red of their rivals.