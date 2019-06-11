×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United-bound James likened to Usain Bolt and Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
139   //    11 Jun 2019, 02:22 IST
jamescropped
Daniel James in action for Swansea City

Jet-heeled Manchester United-bound winger Daniel James was likened to eight-time Olympic gold medallist sprinter Usain Bolt and Brazil icon Ronaldo by Hungary coach Marco Rossi ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier with Wales.

James, 21, is on the brink of a move to Old Trafford from Welsh side Swansea City, with the clubs already agreeing a deal reported to be worth £18million.

The tricky wideman came to prominence this season, playing 33 times for the Swans in the Championship, scoring four times and setting up another seven.

His blistering pace is the attribute most have taken note of, with one particular goal against Brentford February's FA Cup meeting showcasing James' speed, as he left all the defenders in his tracks before finishing coolly.

Strong form for Swansea saw James break into Wales' senior squad in November and, prior to facing Hungary, opposing coach Rossi – a former Serie A player with Brescia and Sampdoria – showered the talent with praise.

"James' speed reminds me of Usain Bolt - to be so fast like him is really incredible," Rossi told a news conference on Monday.

"In the last years I don't remember one player that gave me this sensation. His acceleration is so extraordinary, which is why Manchester United have bought him.

"In the past, I played against a very fast player who, for me, was the best after [Diego] Maradona - Ronaldo.

Advertisement

"He was just not known for speed, but for everything. His acceleration looked like James', though at the moment the skills are a little bit different."

Hungary host Wales looking to extend their strong start to Euro 2020 qualification, while Ryan Giggs' side will be desperate to bounce back from Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Croatia.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils forced to wait on Daniel James
RELATED STORY
Manchester United set to sign Daniel James today, Solskjaer has two demands for Ed Woodward this summer and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Rooney warns the Red Devils against signing Bale or Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: James to join Manchester United in reported £18million move
RELATED STORY
Four likely destinations for James Rodriguez this summer
RELATED STORY
Giggs tells James to 'enjoy the challenge' of playing for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer will be given £200 million to spend this summer, Manchester United prepare £84 million bid for Kalidou Koulibaly and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Former Manchester City player fears Daniel James might struggle for game time at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United receive boost in chase for £107M winger, Red Devils want midfield duo as Pogba replacement, and more Manchester United transfer news - 9 June 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us