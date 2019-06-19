×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Maradona had better Argentina team-mates than Messi, says Capello

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    19 Jun 2019, 12:38 IST
LionelMessi - cropped
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi should not be compared unflatteringly to Diego Maradona because his Argentina team-mates are not up to the job.

That is the view of former AC Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Fabio Capello as Messi's Copa America hopes hang by a threat.

Argentina face Paraguay in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday, having suffered a sapping 2-0 defeat to Colombia in their first Group B game.

Barcelona great Messi has never won a major honour with his country - a wait that looks set to continue on current form.

This factor sees him stack up unfavourably in the eyes of many fans when compared to Maradona, who majestically inspired La Albiceleste to glory at the 1986 World Cup.

"People talk about both, but Maradona's Argentina were stronger and had more quality than Messi's," Capello told Radio Marca.

"He's had good players in front of him, but in midfield and behind he has missed a defence. That's the important problem.

"Messi is extraordinary, he lives thinking about playing and not about business, like for example Neymar does."

Advertisement

Messi's compatriot and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone agrees his country's problems lie with the collective.

"Messi can find a solution in a game at any time but he needs a team," Simeone told Fox Sports.

"The players who are with Messi have to understand the potential they have, which is huge and it's in the personality of each player.

"[Messi] needs each one of those who make up the team to feel secure and confident when they are around him.

"I have no doubt about Messi's class and stature, and he is going to adapt to any situation because he wants to win."

Advertisement
Copa America 2019: 'Maradona's Argentina were stronger and had more quality than Messi's', says former Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
Is Messi a lesser player than Maradona because he has not won the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: “Messi doesn’t have to win a World Cup to be as good as Maradona,” says Argentina legend Mario Kempes
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Qualitative comparison between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona
RELATED STORY
Tonga could beat Argentina! - Maradona furious after Copa America loss
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi is far better than Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Maradona criticizes Lionel Messi and co, says current Argentina team doesn't deserve to wear the jersey
RELATED STORY
Five football legends who have made their pick between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona
RELATED STORY
Argentina coach wants teammates to step up as Messi returns
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
FT BOL PER
1 - 3
 Bolivia vs Peru
FT BRA VEN
0 - 0
 Brazil vs Venezuela
Tomorrow COL QAT 03:00 AM Colombia vs Qatar
Tomorrow ARG PAR 06:00 AM Argentina vs Paraguay
21 Jun URU JAP 04:30 AM Uruguay vs Japan
International Friendlies 2019
18 Jun BEN MAU 10:00 PM Benin vs Mauritania
Today COT ZAM 06:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Zambia
Today SOU ANG 09:00 PM South Africa vs Angola
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us