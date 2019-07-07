×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marotta dismisses Icardi-Dybala swap talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    07 Jul 2019, 23:42 IST
PauloDybalaMauroIcardi - cropped
Paulo Dybala and Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi will not be joining Juventus and a swap with Paulo Dybala belongs in the realms of fantasy, according to Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi's tempestuous relationship with the Inter hierarchy last season led to speculation new head coach Antonio Conte would want rid of the Argentina striker.

Marotta confirmed this week that Icardi and midfielder Radja Nainggolan were not part of the Nerazzurri's plans for 2019-20 but, speaking alongside Conte at a news conference, he insisted this would not be to the benefit of the reigning Serie A champions.

"When you define a project, you also need to find the ideal profiles for that project," Marotta told reporters on Sunday.

"It’s not right to go into the details now, but we discussed it from all elements of the club and made this painful decision. 

"We are not stupid, we realise these players are our assets and we have no intention of wasting that, but one must have the courage of convictions and we are sure we're doing what is best for the club, without disrespecting two professionals. 

"There is no lack of respect, so they will train with us and we'll respect their rights to train.

"I'd exclude [Icardi to Juventus] right now. There aren't the conditions to do that. 

"Today the player is the protagonist of his own future. We need to find a club that can meet his needs."

Advertisement

Marotta's previous role at Juventus means he is well-versed in the talents of Icardi's countryman Dybala but insists such a trade is not in the offing.

"I think it's over the top to think about that right now," he said. "I know how good Dybala is, but suggesting an exchange with Icardi is something of a fantasy."

One possible attacking reinforcement at San Siro is Edin Dzeko, with Marotta confirming Inter's interest in the experienced Roma striker and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

"It's still something of a chess game where buyer and seller are playing with their strategy," Marotta added. "I cannot deny Dzeko and Barella are objectives for us. 

"The clubs are trying to find the right deal, there is a player who appreciates the destination and we are still in the negotiation phase to find a breakthrough."

Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reject Pogba-Neymar swap deal
RELATED STORY
Marotta: Spalletti and Conte rumours unhelpful
RELATED STORY
Marotta: Spalletti will be at Inter next season
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United reject Neymar-Pogba swap with PSG
RELATED STORY
Spalletti has right to pick Inter team amid Icardi absence – Marotta
RELATED STORY
It's my big dream - Mane would swap Champions League crown for AFCON success
RELATED STORY
Perez hopes Hazard joins Madrid, dismisses Mbappe and Neymar links
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Coutinho dismisses Barcelona exit fears and welcomes Griezmann and Neymar speculation
RELATED STORY
Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Di Marzio hints at swap deal for strikers 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us