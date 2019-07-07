Marotta dismisses Icardi-Dybala swap talk

Mauro Icardi will not be joining Juventus and a swap with Paulo Dybala belongs in the realms of fantasy, according to Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi's tempestuous relationship with the Inter hierarchy last season led to speculation new head coach Antonio Conte would want rid of the Argentina striker.

Marotta confirmed this week that Icardi and midfielder Radja Nainggolan were not part of the Nerazzurri's plans for 2019-20 but, speaking alongside Conte at a news conference, he insisted this would not be to the benefit of the reigning Serie A champions.

"When you define a project, you also need to find the ideal profiles for that project," Marotta told reporters on Sunday.

"It’s not right to go into the details now, but we discussed it from all elements of the club and made this painful decision.

"We are not stupid, we realise these players are our assets and we have no intention of wasting that, but one must have the courage of convictions and we are sure we're doing what is best for the club, without disrespecting two professionals.

"There is no lack of respect, so they will train with us and we'll respect their rights to train.

"I'd exclude [Icardi to Juventus] right now. There aren't the conditions to do that.

"Today the player is the protagonist of his own future. We need to find a club that can meet his needs."

Marotta's previous role at Juventus means he is well-versed in the talents of Icardi's countryman Dybala but insists such a trade is not in the offing.

"I think it's over the top to think about that right now," he said. "I know how good Dybala is, but suggesting an exchange with Icardi is something of a fantasy."

One possible attacking reinforcement at San Siro is Edin Dzeko, with Marotta confirming Inter's interest in the experienced Roma striker and Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella.

"It's still something of a chess game where buyer and seller are playing with their strategy," Marotta added. "I cannot deny Dzeko and Barella are objectives for us.

"The clubs are trying to find the right deal, there is a player who appreciates the destination and we are still in the negotiation phase to find a breakthrough."