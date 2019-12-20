Mbappe turns 21 and PSG boss Tuchel expects great things

Kylian Mbappe will continue to develop if he steers clear of injuries, according to Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The France international scored for a sixth successive match in PSG's 4-1 Coupe de la Ligue win at Le Mans on Wednesday - the best such run of his career.

He has spent time on the sidelines this season with hamstring and other niggling issues, but Tuchel is hopeful the young striker, who turned 21 on Friday, can stay free of injury in 2020.

"Being without injuries is the best thing for him," Tuchel said at Friday's pre-match news conference.

21 - Kylian Mbappé at 21:



108 games in Ligue 1 - 71 goals / 28 assists



30 games in the Champions League - 19 / 11



13 games in the Coupe de France - 8 / 9



7 games in the World Cup - 4



"He will grow and improve in physical capacity. He is a force for us, there is no doubt about that."

Mbappe has already scored 90 Ligue 1 and Champions League goals.

The former Monaco star's workload could increase next year as he is considering representing France in the Olympics, something Tuchel will leave him to discuss with sporting director Leonardo.

"We talked about this topic a few months ago," Tuchel said. "He has to talk about it with Leonardo. It is not between me and Kylian."

PSG are in action for the final time this calendar year on Saturday with a Ligue 1 clash against Amiens at the Parc des Princes.

Reflecting on a mixed 2019 for the Ligue 1 champions, Tuchel did not hesitate when asked to pick his lowest point of the past 12 months - a 3-1 home loss against Manchester United to exit last season's Champions League last 16 on away goals.

"That's an easy one - the second leg against United," he said. "There are many good moments, too. I am always thinking about the future.

"We are through to the last 16 of the Champions League after a good group phase, played well in the Coupe de la Ligue and are first in Ligue 1.

"I have the feeling we have grown. We are a good team and we have to continue this way, that is the challenge."