×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi and Suarez outscoring Real Madrid and Atletico in LaLiga

Omnisport
NEWS
News
224   //    17 Dec 2018, 03:46 IST
luis suarez lionel messi - cropped
Luis Suarez celebrates a goal with Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have now outscored Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in LaLiga this season.

Barcelona's star forwards have combined for 25 goals in the top flight in 2018-19, one more than each of the Madrid clubs have managed.

Messi hit a hat-trick and set up the other two goals in Barca's 5-0 thrashing of Levante on Sunday, a result that restored their three-point lead at the top.

The Argentine superstar is now on 14 goals and 10 assists for the season, making him the first player in Europe's top-five leagues to reach double figures for each statistic.

His treble has taken him to 50 strikes for the calendar year for club and country, the eighth time he has managed such a feat in the last nine years.

The win was also Messi's 323rd in LaLiga for Barca, taking him one above former club-record holder Xavi.

Suarez, who broke the deadlock on Sunday, is on 11 goals from 15 appearances in the league this term.

Barca have scored 46 goals in their 16 league matches, 17 more than second-place Sevilla, who are the next highest scorers.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
LaLiga Transfer News: £220m offer for Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: When did Real Madrid and Barcelona last finish...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 16
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 5
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid superstar set for explosive exit in January,...
RELATED STORY
Why it should have been Messi and not Ronaldo in the top...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Why Real Madrid face a battle for 2nd...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018-19: Match Day 13 Round-up
RELATED STORY
Barcelona identify Luis Suarez's replacement, Real...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Real Madrid: What's going on in LaLiga?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us