Monchi apologises for clash with Roma fans

07 Mar 2019

Monchi claims a confrontation with Roma supporters in Porto was misreported but apologised to the fans.

Roma exited the Champions League after a 3-1 extra-time defeat in their last-16 second leg against Porto, sealing a 4-3 aggregate win for the Portuguese side.

And supporters of the Italian club were said to have angrily approached team officials and players at the airport before they flew home, with sporting director Monchi reportedly threatening those involved.

Monchi insists his comments have not been portrayed accurately, although he acknowledged that tempers flared due to the disappointment of their elimination.

"I have read that my words were reported incorrectly," he posted on Instagram.

"It's true that there was a moment when emotions ran high because of the great disappointment that we all felt.

"I apologise to all the fans and, in particular, those present at the airport. Forza Roma."

Roma reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, knocking out Barcelona on the way with a sensational second-leg triumph at the Stadio Olimpico.