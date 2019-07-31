×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho to stay true to combustible management methods

Omnisport
NEWS
News
72   //    31 Jul 2019, 13:14 IST
Jose Mourinho - cropped
Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho insists his fiery "identity" as a coach will not change when he returns to football.

The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid boss has been out of the game since being sacked by Manchester United in December.

Mourinho wants his next job to be in one of Europe's top-five leagues and is open to returning to England, where intense media interest has often accompanied his prickly demeanour.

An increasingly strained relationship with United star Paul Pogba preceded the Portuguese's departure from Old Trafford but Mourinho is not about to overhaul his personality.

"You cannot lose your identity, you are who you are and honestly I am so happy with who I am," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"But there is a new period ahead of me, there is a new challenge, I think many challenges [are] ahead of me and honestly I look to that with more enthusiasm than looking back at what I did before.

"What I did, I did because I am so motivated. It is difficult to be, for the first time, without my football."

Mourinho will, however, take new support staff into the next challenge after deciding the time is right for a "few changes".

The three-time Premier League winner parted company with long-time assistant Rui Faria ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Advertisement

"I analyse different sports, I meet my future staff, because my future staff is going to be different to my previous staff because I thought it was the moment for a few changes," he said.

"Nothing personal, of course not, but in relation to the knowledge, to the motivation, I think it's a good moment to do that.

"I meet them, we speak, we analyse, we try to produce documentation to be the base for the next work, so we are always thinking."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
Jose Mourinho says he's "full of fire" as he waits to take the right step back into management
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Jorginho clears the air on his future, hopes to stay at West London for a long time
RELATED STORY
Lampard to Chelsea: How are Mourinho's pupils faring in management?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho needs to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
What's the deal with Jose Mourinho?
RELATED STORY
Iniesta adamant Rakitic wants Barca stay despite exit rumours
RELATED STORY
"I would like to return next season," claims Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Premier League: What new signing William Saliba brings to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho eager for return to football but only for 'right project'
RELATED STORY
The hunger for redemption that will revive José Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us