Jack Grealish admits his Old Trafford dream, Haaland agrees £6.8 million terms with Juventus and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 28th December 2019

Shashi Choudhary FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Rumors Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Manchester United transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories around the Red Devils making the headlines today!

Haaland agrees personal terms with Juventus

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have suffered yet another transfer setback as their long-term target Erling Braut Haaland has agreed personal terms with Serie A Champions Juventus.

According to Daily Mail, Juventus have reached a £6.8 million agreement with the 19-year-old striker who has scored 28 goals in 22 games this season.

The report claims Juventus have a strong relationship with RB Salzburg and Mino Raiola has played an important role in bringing Haaland to the Italian league.

Juventus triggered Haaland's €26 million releases along with Man United, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig but the Norwegian striker has chosen Juventus ahead of the other teams.

Carlo Ancelotti to block Manchester United's bid for Richarlison

Everton FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

Newly appointed Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti will block any attempts from Manchester United to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison, reports The Sun.

Ancelotti sees Richarlison as a key player in his plans and has advised Everton to reject any bid that comes from the Red Devils.

Advertisement

Manchester United are considering a £70 million raid on Everton to sign Richarlison who has already scored 6 Premier League goals this season. However, Ancelotti is ready to block all offers and keep Richarlison at Goodison Park at all costs.

Jack Grealish sparks Manchester United transfer speculation

Aston Villa v Norwich City - Premier League

Aston Villa skipper and a long-term Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish has caused a massive transfer speculation after admitting it is dream to play at Old Trafford.

Grealish was recalling his best moments from 2019 and claimed that his goal against the Red Devils earlier this season was something special. Grealish said:

“That [goal vs Man United] was my favourite goal ever — I’ve always wanted to play at Old Trafford."

“I’ve played there before in a reserve cup final but it’s not the same when it’s like that."

Manchester United add Tyrone Mings to their shopping list

Manchester United v Aston Villa - Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's philosophy of signing young British players seems to continue after The Red Devils have added Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings to their transfer wishlist, reports Daily Mirror.

Mings has enjoyed a great 2019-20 season so far which saw make his international debut this year. Plenty of Man United fans and experts are still not convinced about Victor Lindelof and want to see another quality defender alongside Harry Maguire next season.

Solksjaer has already expressed his desires to sign Jadon Sancho and James Maddison next summer and believes if he can bring Mings to Old Trafford it would settle his squadvery nicely for many seasons to follow.