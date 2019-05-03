×
Naked Icardi photos no issue for Inter boss Spalletti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
265   //    03 May 2019, 17:52 IST
MauroIcardi - Cropped
Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti has no problem with Mauro Icardi's naked photos on social media as long as his striker continues to turn up for work appropriately dressed.

Icardi has posted a number of suggestive images of himself alongside wife and agent Wanda Nara on Instagram over the past week.

Those pictures and the media attention they attracted had the potential to become an unwelcome distraction for Spalletti and the Nerazzurri, who visit Udinese on Saturday looking to cement their grip on a place in Serie A's top four that would secure Champions League qualification.

But in a media conference on Friday, Spalletti shrugged off questions about Icardi's conduct away from the pitch.

"I don't know what you are exactly referring to," Spalletti said.

"When he comes here, he is always dressed as Inter. I'm interested in that."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Μαυʀɸ Iϲαʀδι - MI9 (@mauroicardi) on

Icardi was stripped of the captaincy earlier this season as the club took a strong stance in the wake of a dispute between the hierarchy, the player and Nara before he returned to the fold following a two-month absence.

The 2017-18 campaign saw Icardi rattle in 29 Serie A goals to finish as the division's joint-leading scorer, but this term he has managed just 10 from his 25 appearances.

And Spalletti believes the Argentina international has suffered as a result of his fractured relationship with the club, but insists there are no lingering issues between them as individuals.

"A few things have happened that may have limited him," Spalletti added. "What is special about him is the balance. A footballer who has a well-established depth of behaviour and way of doing things.

"This will lead him to confirm those great numbers he has always had. From my point of view there is no problem, my future is called Inter-Udinese, it's not called Icardi or not Icardi.

"Then it will be the result of Napoli, the match against Empoli. I have no problem with training or letting anyone play."

With matches against Udinese, Chievo, Napoli and Empoli remaining, Inter sit third, four points clear of fifth-placed Roma in the race for a top-four finish.

