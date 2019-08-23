Ndombele to miss Newcastle clash with 'minor thigh injury'

Tanguy Ndombele after scoring on his Tottenham debut

Tanguy Ndombele will miss Tottenham's Premier League clash with Newcastle United due to a "minor injury" suffered in training, the club have revealed.

Midfielder Ndombele, who became Spurs' record signing when he arrived from Lyon in the close season, has impressed in his early displays in England, scoring on his debut against Aston Villa.

But Tottenham will be without the France international against Newcastle on Sunday, his absence confirmed via Twitter on Friday.

A post ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's pre-match news conference stated Ndombele had sustained a thigh issue in training, although he was seemingly only ruled out of the Newcastle game.

Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon are continuing rehabilitation from respective ankle and hamstring injuries, but there was positive news elsewhere.

Dele Alli, who has been out with a hamstring problem, is back in full training, while Son Heung-min will return this weekend from a suspension carried over from last season.