Nerves played a part, admits Bernardo Silva

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva admitted nerves played a part for Manchester City in their narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham that took them back to the top of the Premier League.

City returned to the summit thanks to a tense victory over Spurs at the Etihad Stadium, three days on from their action-packed Champions League tie against the same opponents.

The sides shared seven goals in midweek as Tottenham progressed through to the semi-finals on away goals, despite a 4-3 loss in the second leg, but one goal was enough to settle this third encounter in the space of 10 days.

Phil Foden scored his first Premier League goal with five minutes on the clock, netting what proved the winner as the defending champions held on for three vital points, surviving a penalty scare in the process to move one point clear of Liverpool having played the same number of matches as their title rivals.

Silva conceded the tight nature of the title race is affecting City, but expressed satisfaction at quickly bouncing back from Wednesday's loss.

"We knew after the game three days ago we had to give a response," he told Sky Sports. "We wanted to keep the race for the Premier League title alive.

"I think it was a great game, very difficult. It was a great win, three points, and now onto the next one - Manchester United. There are four games to go and we need four wins.

"We were nervous because we are fighting for the Premier League. There is always pressure in these games.

"We felt the atmosphere - the fans were great today, as they were three days ago. We have to thank them because without them it is impossible to fight for these things."

Silva was named man of the match, but the Portuguese midfielder handed the award over to Foden.

The academy product is targeting more goals after netting on just his second Premier League start, nodding in after Sergio Aguero headed a Silva delivery back across the face of goal.

"Aguero did great to nod it back to me and I was there to head it in," Foden said. "I just want to take my opportunity and help the lads.

"I try to get in the box as much as I can because that's where you score goals. Being an attacking midfielder I've got to get in the box and today it paid off.

"Every player I play with I look up to - especially this guy [Bernardo]. He didn't stop running."