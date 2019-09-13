Neymar a contender for Ballon d'Or, says 'excited' Herrera

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Ander Herrera is excited to play alongside Neymar and believes the Brazilian can challenge fellow Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or.

The 27-year-old made his return from injury by featuring twice for Brazil during the international break and is in contention to start PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Strasbourg on Saturday.

Neymar has finished third in the Ballon d'Or running in two of the last four seasons and, despite missing Brazil's Copa America triumph and the opening month of PSG's title defence, Herrera thinks he will be in the running to be crowned the world's greatest player.

Herrera, who is in line to make his first league appearance for the Parisians since joining from Manchester United during the close season, also rates striker Mbappe and midfielder Marco Verratti among the best around.

"[Neymar] is one of the five best players in the world and a candidate for the gold ball with Mbappe," he told reporters.

"I'm excited and happy to play with Neymar. For me, it's great. This is an incredible opportunity for me to play with players like Neymar, like Kylian Mbappe or Marco Verratti, who can for me become the best midfielder very soon.

"We are going to make sure that he has his best season and that he is even better."