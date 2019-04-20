Neymar in line for PSG return versus Monaco

PSG forward Neymar

Neymar could be in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain return against Monaco on Sunday, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Brazil superstar has not played competitively since damaging a metatarsal in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg on January 23.

Neymar, who has 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 outings this term, returned to training earlier this month but has not yet been fit enough to feature.

However, Tuchel says Neymar is closing on a comeback, which may come versus Monaco as PSG attempt to finally wrap up the title after missed opportunities against Strasbourg, Lille and Nantes.

"We have to wait, there are two training sessions left. Maybe it will be Sunday, I hope," Tuchel told a pre-match news conference.

"Neymar's exams are good. He is impatient. He is confident. He is not afraid, he is striking the ball and feels good."

Thomas Meunier and captain Thiago Silva remain absent, while Tuchel said late decisions will be taken on a host of other first-team stars, including Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

"For [Julian] Draxler, Marquinhos, Cavani and Di Maria, we have to wait," he added.

"I'm not sure they are in the group. It is possible, but the opposite is possible too."