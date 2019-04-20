×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Neymar in line for PSG return versus Monaco

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    20 Apr 2019, 13:58 IST
neymar - cropped
PSG forward Neymar

Neymar could be in line to make his Paris Saint-Germain return against Monaco on Sunday, says head coach Thomas Tuchel.

The Brazil superstar has not played competitively since damaging a metatarsal in a Coupe de France win over Strasbourg on January 23.

Neymar, who has 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 outings this term, returned to training earlier this month but has not yet been fit enough to feature.

However, Tuchel says Neymar is closing on a comeback, which may come versus Monaco as PSG attempt to finally wrap up the title after missed opportunities against Strasbourg, Lille and Nantes.

"We have to wait, there are two training sessions left. Maybe it will be Sunday, I hope," Tuchel told a pre-match news conference.

"Neymar's exams are good. He is impatient. He is confident. He is not afraid, he is striking the ball and feels good."

Thomas Meunier and captain Thiago Silva remain absent, while Tuchel said late decisions will be taken on a host of other first-team stars, including Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

"For [Julian] Draxler, Marquinhos, Cavani and Di Maria, we have to wait," he added.

"I'm not sure they are in the group. It is possible, but the opposite is possible too."

Advertisement
Neymar does not want to leave PSG, says father
RELATED STORY
Neymar misunderstood at PSG as Alves calls for Messi treatment
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG contract talks, says father
RELATED STORY
Neymar news: PSG superstar does not want to talk about Barcelona return
RELATED STORY
The incredible XI Monaco sold for over €600 million
RELATED STORY
5 Players who you didn't know played for PSG
RELATED STORY
Tuchel: PSG can cope without Neymar
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Neymar wants Barcelona superstar at PSG, Manchester United superstar's agent makes shock exit claims and more, 8 April 2019
RELATED STORY
PSG striker Neymar out for about 10 weeks with foot injury
RELATED STORY
Neymar to resume training with PSG
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us