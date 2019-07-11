Neymar's potential Barca return gets Rivaldo's approval

Neymar in action for Barcelona in 2016

Neymar's prospective return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain has been given the seal of approval by Brazil and Blaugrana great Rivaldo.

A PSG exit for the 27-year-old forward looks increasingly likely this close season, two years after his world-record €222million move to the Ligue 1 champions from Barca.

The Brazil international failed to turn up to the first day of pre-season training, while PSG sporting director Leonardo has confirmed Neymar is available for the right price.

And Rivaldo, who spent five seasons at Camp Nou, wants to see his compatriot back at Barca.

"For the moment, the one [Brazilian] that I like the most is Neymar," he said, courtesy of Betfair.

"I [would] like that he returns to Barcelona."

Even without Neymar due to an ankle injury, Brazil managed to win the Copa America on home soil on Sunday thanks to a 3-1 win over Peru.

Asked for the nation's next star, 2002 World Cup winner Rivaldo praised Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior.

"We have Vinicius, who is a great player that went to Madrid and has everything that is needed to be a great player," he said.