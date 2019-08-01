×
Neymar takes part in PSG training amid ongoing Barcelona speculation

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    01 Aug 2019, 19:12 IST
Neymar- cropped
PSG forward Neymar in training

Neymar took part in training with Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, despite fresh speculation that he is refusing to play for the club.

Reports in Spain suggest Neymar has informed PSG he will not play any more matches in an attempt to force through a move to former side Barcelona.

The Brazil forward has been strongly linked with a return to Catalonia just two years on from swapping clubs for a world-record €222million fee.

He returned late for pre-season training with PSG and has yet to take part in any of their friendlies due to foot and ankle injury complaints.

The 27-year-old is also suspended for Saturday's Trophee des Champions clash with Rennes following his altercation with a fan after PSG's Coupe de France final defeat to the same opposition in April.

But Neymar was all smiles as he took part in training with his team-mates in China today and could be in contention for PSG's Ligue 1 opener with Nimes a week on Sunday. 

PSG beat Sydney FC 3-0 in the last of their pre-season friendlies to make it two wins from four matches during the close season.

Barcelona
