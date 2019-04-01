×
No more excuses, seethes Roma chairman Pallotta

01 Apr 2019, 00:40 IST
Roma chairman James Pallotta

Roma chairman James Pallotta reacted furiously to his side's 4-1 defeat at home to Napoli, demanding that Claudio Ranieri's players "stand up and show they have balls".

The Giallorossi were on level terms at half-time on Sunday after Diego Perotti's penalty cancelled out Arkadiusz Milik's second-minute opener for Napoli.

But goals from Dries Mertens, Simone Verdi and substitute Amin Younes condemned Roma to a fourth defeat in five games across all competitions.

Head coach Claudio Ranieri began with a victory over Empoli following his arrival on March 8, but since then he has suffered back-to-back defeats against SPAL and Napoli, and Pallotta pulled no punches in his assessment of the club's predicament.

"Everyone knows what's gone wrong this season and that's why we had to make changes," Pallotta told the club's official website.

"But the time for excuses is over. The performance against SPAL wasn't acceptable and today was even worse."

Roma face Fiorentina at Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday ahead of a trip to Sampdoria, with seventh-placed rivals Lazio just two points behind them in the Serie A table.

Pallotta called for his players to take responsibility and help the club push for a place in the top four, which is four points out of their reach.

"These players have to stand up and show they have balls," said Pallotta. "No more alibis for anyone."

