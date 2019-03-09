×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Norwich City 1 Swansea City 0: Canaries move five points clear at Championship summit

Omnisport
NEWS
News
63   //    09 Mar 2019, 03:56 IST
EmiBuendia - cropped
Norwich's Emi Buendia celebrates

Norwich City moved five points clear at the Championship summit with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Swansea City on Friday.

Emi Buendia's solitary strike was the difference at Carrow Road and has cranked the pressure up on title rivals Leeds United and Sheffield United, who face Bristol City and Rotherham United respectively on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's side started sluggishly and were indebted to a number of Tim Krul saves in the first half to keep them in the game.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper pushed away Daniel James' drive, kept out George Byers' effort from distance and then clawed out Bersant Celina's deflected shot.

That set the scene for Buendia to score the game's decisive goal nine minutes after the interval. The Argentine took a touch from Onel Hernandez's pass before unleashing an unstoppable left-foot drive into the roof of Kristoffer Nordfeldt's net.

Teemu Pukki went close to adding a second late on but it mattered little as Norwich held on for a fourth consecutive Championship win, while Swansea remain in 14th - seven points away from the play-off places.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bristol City 2 Norwich City 2: Canaries knocked off their perch despite late equaliser
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Leeds back on top as Norwich slip up
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich back on top as Aston Villa thrash Derby
RELATED STORY
Leeds United 1 Norwich City 3: Canaries cruise into top spot
RELATED STORY
Norwich City 3 Ipswich Town 0: Heated derby win sends Farke's men top
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Pukki late show puts Canaries back on top, QPR end City Ground hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Rhodes saves Norwich but Sheffield United go second
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich hit four as Baggies & Blades cruise
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Norwich edge closer to top, Leeds lose again and Hull crush Bolton
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Pukki spares Norwich's blushes, Leeds keep up the pressure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us