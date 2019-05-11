×
Nurnberg & Hannover relegated from Bundesliga, Stuttgart set for play-off

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    11 May 2019, 22:18 IST
nurnberg cropped
Nurnberg players applaud their fans after relegation is confirmed

Hannover's relegation from the Bundesliga has been confirmed despite a 3-0 win over Freiburg and they will be joined in the second tier by Nurnberg.

Both sides knew their only hope of escaping the drop was upsetting the odds and securing the relegation play-off spot, but Stuttgart defeated Wolfsburg 3-0 to make 16th place theirs.

Nurnberg have looked doomed for most of the season after winning just three of their 33 league matches following promotion as runners-up in 2.Bundesliga last term.

Saturday's 4-0 hammering at home by Champions League hopefuls Borussia Monchengladbach showed the gulf in class. Josip Drmic, Thorgan Hazard and Denis Zakaria added to a Lukas Muhl own goal as Gladbach scored all four goals in the second half.

Hannover drop a tier after successive campaigns in the top-flight, with their 3-0 win too little, too late.

Although Stuttgart will finish in the bottom three regardless of their 3-0 victory, they have another opportunity to save themselves in the two-legged play-off against whichever side ends the season third in the second tier.

With two games to go in the 2.Bundesliga, that could be any one of Paderborn, Union Berlin, Hamburg, Heidenheim or St. Pauli.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
