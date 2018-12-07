×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Peru's soccer boss arrested as part of criminal probe

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    07 Dec 2018, 00:13 IST
AP Image

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The head of Peru's soccer federation has been arrested a few months after leading his country back to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.

Prosecutors say Edwin Oviedo will be held initially for 15 days as they investigate his alleged role in a criminal network that paid for several judges to attend the World Cup in Russia.

The 47-year-old businessman was taken into custody Thursday at his home in a wealthy section of Lima. Police were also seeking access to the soccer federation's offices.

The junkets for judges were allegedly aimed at buying support for Oviedo, who faces another investigation for allegedly ordering the killings of two sugar industry union leaders.

Oviedo has denied all accusations.

Associated Press
NEWS
Afghan president orders probe into abuse of female athletes
RELATED STORY
Authorities charge 5 in Belgian soccer corruption case
RELATED STORY
Olympic-related meetings overshadowed by corruption charges
RELATED STORY
10 greatest forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
Soccer star Ronaldo sued, accused of rape by Nevada woman
RELATED STORY
Berhalter hired as US soccer coach after World Cup failure
RELATED STORY
Globe Soccer Awards' Player of the Year nominees announced
RELATED STORY
10 greatest strikers of all time
RELATED STORY
Berhalter says US Soccer needs direction and development
RELATED STORY
Supporter arrested after banana skin thrown on pitch...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us