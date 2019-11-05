Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson to undergo core muscle surgery

DeSean Jackson was forced off early against the Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will undergo surgery on a core muscle injury that has seen him miss most of the season.

Jackson initially sustained the injury in Week 2, though – after consultations with experts – the Eagles and the 32-year-old opted against surgery.

The three-time Pro Bowler returned to action against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, only to aggravate the issue.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson stated after the 22-14 win over the Bears that the move to take the receiver off was a precautionary one.

However, Philadelphia have now confirmed Jackson will go under the knife and he is reportedly facing six weeks on the sidelines.

"DeSean Jackson will undergo surgery this week on a core muscle injury," the Eagles said in a statement.

"He originally suffered the injury on September 15 against the Atlanta Falcons. Following the game in Atlanta, DeSean met with the Eagles and multiple independent specialists to determine the best course of action.

"DeSean worked hard for six weeks to progress to a point where all parties were comfortable with him returning to practice, and then to play in the game against the Chicago Bears.

"During the first quarter against the Bears, DeSean experienced discomfort and was held out for precautionary reasons.

"After further testing and discussion, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery."