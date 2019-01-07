×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pique wants Valverde to continue as Barca boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    07 Jan 2019, 06:41 IST
ErnestoValverde-cropped
Barcelona head coach Ernesto Valverde

Gerard Pique "would be delighted" if Ernesto Valverde remained head coach of Barcelona as doubts remain over his future.

It had been believed that Valverde's contract was due to expire at the end of the current campaign, though Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu revealed in October that the 54-year-old's deal runs until 2020.

However, Valverde and Barca have the option to terminate the contract a year early.

Speaking after Barcelona's 2-1 victory at Getafe on Sunday, centre-back Pique said: "It's a decision that he will make and we will respect because he is the coach.

"We would be delighted if he decided to continue and he is doing a magnificent job.

"He brings calmness and he is producing results and showing that his way works."

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored as reigning champions Barcelona moved five points clear atop the table after 18 rounds.

Barca are now 10 points ahead of fifth-placed Real Madrid, who were stunned 2-0 by Real Sociedad.

Advertisement

"I don't know if it's a major blow to LaLiga, in terms of the points between us and the rivals," Pique said.

"It's always good to come back from the Christmas break with a win. I think it's years since we did it."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Dembele stunner pleases Barca boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news: Ernesto Valverde wants 'four centre-backs...
RELATED STORY
First-half display cost us, laments Barcelona boss Valverde
RELATED STORY
Messi, Lloris start as Pique makes 100th Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Valverde doesn't care about extending Barca contract
RELATED STORY
'Who knows?' – Valverde unsure over Barcelona future
RELATED STORY
Dembele omission not a punishment, insists Barca boss...
RELATED STORY
Valverde refuses to discuss Barca links to PSG's Rabiot
RELATED STORY
5 things Valverde needs to sort out before Barca's next...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona boss Valverde admits to Lyon uncertainty
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us