Pochettino escapes touchline ban for Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    17 May 2019, 20:34 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino will not be banned from the touchline for the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool, despite receiving a UEFA charge.

The governing body fined Tottenham €10,000 and handed manager Pochettino a one-match ban, suspended for a year, for the late kick-off in the first leg of their semi-final tie against Ajax on April 30.

UEFA's decision means the Argentine can take up a touchline position at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1.

Pochettino's men booked their trip to Madrid thanks to an extraordinary 3-2 triumph in the reverse fixture in Amsterdam, which secured an away-goals win after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Ajax's Erik ten Hag has been let off with a warning for the same offences, but Porto boss Sergio Conceicao received a one-game ban for being responsible for a late kick-off in the home meeting with Liverpool in the quarter-finals.

Spurs will have to pay a further €5,000 fine after a fan invaded the pitch and confronted Fabian Delph during the quarter-final first-leg victory over Manchester City at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ajax, Barcelona, Benfica, Eintracht Frankfurt and Porto must all pay various sums following a range of infractions across the Champions League and Europa League.

