Pogba is a Manchester United player - Zidane waiting to comment on transfers

Zinedine Zidane is adopting a patient approach to the transfer market, even as Paul Pogba continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

After a disappointing season in which Madrid have only won the Club World Cup, they are expected to be extremely active in the upcoming window - with Pogba and Eden Hazard at the forefront of speculation.

Zidane has acknowledged his appreciation of Manchester United midfielder Pogba in the past and the name was again put to him ahead of the LaLiga clash with Villarreal.

However, the Madrid coach would not be drawn on the possibility of a big-money move.

"Pogba is a good player, a player I know, but that's it," Zidane told a news conference. "I'm not going to get into these things, this nonsense.

"If you ask me about Pogba, I'll tell you he's a Manchester United player. He's very good but he's a Manchester United player.

"When the season is over, we'll see what transfers there will be."

Zidane was not able to assure supporters that business will be swift in the coming months, suggesting Madrid will be willing to wait to get the right players.

"I do not know if it will be possible," he said. "You know how things are. We have to take one step at a time. Things are done quietly.

"Players will play games with their national team and then we will have time to prepare for the season until August 31 and anything can happen. We will see."