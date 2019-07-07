×
Pogba one of the best there is - Morientes backs Real Madrid to sign France star

Omnisport
NEWS
News
157   //    07 Jul 2019, 21:26 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes can understand why Zinedine Zidane is so determined to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made it clear this week that the France international is seeking a move away from Old Trafford and Madrid are considered the favourites to land his signature.

Head coach Zidane has previously talked up the possibility of signing the World Cup winner, who was named in the PFA Premier League Team of Year last season despite attracting widespread criticism for some of his performances.

But while Morientes believes Pogba would be a good addition to Madrid's squad, he expects former team-mate Zidane to offload players before pushing to bring in the wantaway United midfielder.

"I think he is a great player, but Real Madrid need to let some players leave before signing others," he told reporters.

"There are many good players in the Real Madrid midfield but Pogba is one of the best there is. 

"Zidane is pushing a lot to sign him. I think when a coach wants a player it is because he knows he is going to do good things, so if Pogba came he would be a good signing for Real Madrid."

Despite Raiola's comments on Friday, Pogba has travelled to Australia for the start of United's pre-season tour.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
